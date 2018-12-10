Breaking: Doyin Okupe detained by EFCC – PDP

By Bankole Idowu
Media Adviser to the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
According to a Tweet by Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday night he said ‘Media Adviser to the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, @doyinokupe detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes commission.
‘It is a season of assault, harassment and intimidation for the members of PDP.’ he stated.
— Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) 10 December 2018
You will recall last week that the EFCC invaded Doyin Okupe’s residence in ilupeju where he promised to visit the Anti-graft agency this week.