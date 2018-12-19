Bouwer appointed to manage Abinbev’s brands

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Abinbev Africa, par-ent compny of International Breweries, IB, has appointed Jeremy Bouwer to develop and execute the entertainment strategy for Castle Lite SA and Budweiser SA and Nigeria.

Bouwer, Head of The Story Lab SSA of Dentsu Aegis Network said: “We are very excited to work with two great brands as we develop and roll out their entertainment strategies.

ADVAN forum explains efficacy of storytelling in brand-consumer connection

After two very insightful entertainment marketing summits in SA and Nigeria with the ABInBev’s Consumer Connections team, we are looking forward to tapping into the creative potential Africa has to offer in the entertainment marketing space for these brands.”

Audiences are becoming more elusive and therefore harder to reach. Consumer habits are changing faster than ever.

They are avoiding advertising by using technology such as ad-blockers or are shifting to ad-free media platforms such as Netflix and Spotify.

OAP Honeypot says goodbye to Max FM

In addition, there is an abundance of choice in entertainment and media and new distributors and content creators are disrupting the traditional model. With the power shifting to consumers, the need for understanding and developing branded entertainment is becoming increasingly important for brands to engage with audiences.