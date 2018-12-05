Bello sacks Commissioner, appoints 16 new aides

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has sacked his Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Arome Adoji and approved the appointment of 16 new aides.

A statement issued in Lokoja on Wednesday by Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, confirmed the removal of Adoji but did not give reasons for the action.

Ayoade said that Dr Paul Ugbede Ebije had been appointed by the governor to replace the sacked commissioner.

According to the statement, Mr Aliyu Salami has also been appointed as the new chairman of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service.

Salami, is replacing the former chairman, Alhaji Yakubu Oseni, who is now the Kogi Central senatorial candidate of the of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 election.

Chief Gbenga Asagun and the state’s former Head of Service, Dr Moses Atakpa, were also appointed to serve as chairmen of Elders Advisory Council for Kogi West and East senatorial districts respectively among others, the statement said.

Other aides appointed included Mr Umar Abdulshi and Mr Mudi Yusuf, as members of Lokoja and Ofu local governments administrative councils.

Also appointed are Mr Suleiman Abubakar, Mr Segun Aberepran, Mr Yahaya Halilu, Mr Mathew Malik, Mr Abubakar Abdulkarim as Senior Special Assistants while Mr Salihu Idachaba, Hajia Halimatu Amodu and Mr Nda Aron were appointed Special Advisers to the governor.