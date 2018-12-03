Bauchi 2019: PRP candidate, Pate pledges new dawn for state

…Says govt to focus on creating high-quality jobs…if

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The People’s Redemption Party, PRP, governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, has called on the electorate to vote for the political party that can usher a new dawn of unprecedented development for the state.



Dr. Pate in a statement he personally signed, which a copy was made available to Vanguard, Monday, in Abuja, further charged voters for candidate with capacity to tackle the endemic extreme poverty permeating the state.

The former Minister of State for Health, under the immediate administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, said his government would focus on creating high-quality jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

According to him, “Bauchi State is at a cross-road today and will need to decide on March 2, 2019 at the ballot on its future direction. It faces a choice between two contrasting future directions: between truth versus falsehood, justice versus oppression, progress versus backwardness, shared prosperity versus mass poverty, prudence versus corruption and light versus darkness.

“Today, I ask for your support and vote in the 2019 elections. I am joined in this solicitation by a dynamic deputy Governor nominee, Barrister Ahmed Farouk Gwadabe.

Our Party, PRP, and our candidacy, represents a clear choice for truth, justice, progress and prosperity. Its golden key will unlock the potentials of Bauchi State, so that all its citizens will enjoy decency, progress and prosperity.”

Dr. Pate said he was committed to enthroning a new vision that will make "Bauchi State to become the best place to live, visit and work in the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria. We intend to achieve this vision by focusing on the agendas outlined in our Promise. We Promise to fight endemic extreme poverty in Bauchi State by increasing household incomes over time, Bi-Iznillah.

“We would focus on creating high-quality jobs for the teeming unemployed youth. We would empower small-holder and large-scale farmers to boost their productivity and access to markets.

“We intend to build agro-industrial infrastructure, including dams and irrigation schemes. We would revive discussions of the Kafin Zaki dam. We would create innovative micro- and meso-finance arrangements for artisans, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises to have access to capital to grow their businesses.

“We would also promote and attract small and large-scale manufacturing, creating at Industrial parks in each Zone, hubs in each LGA, while transforming our State’s social welfare, education and health systems to be the best in the country.”

As means to ensuring the PRP hits the ground running, Pate said his administration is prepared to submit a full list of nominees for all Cabinet positions within one week and all Board and adviser appointments completed within one month from May 29, 2018;

“Establishment of a dedicated Ministry for Jobs Creation responsible for Matching unemployed young men and women to quality jobs; establishment of Innovative State Micro-Finance Institution to Finance SMES and Cooperative Societies while kicking off regulatory reforms to enable the small entrepreneurs to thrive.

“Increase of the Basic Minimum Wage within the State’s fiscal envelope; immediate commencement of defraying backlog of pensioner and civil service entitlements; Local Government Elections completed with elected local Councils in place as soon as feasible and routine Publishing all Government Budget/Expenditures and FAAC Funds received by the State Government starting from July 1, 2019.

“Kick-off Massive Health and Education Reforms, to ensure guaranteed access to basic health services for all citizens and access to quality education for all.

“This will include infrastructure and welfare of health workers and teachers and restitution for unfairly treated Hakimai, Dagatai, Civil Servants, Teachers, Health Workers and others who suffered injustice in the present administration, among other measures.

He called on the PRP supporters, especially the youth and women, to conduct themselves in peace, patience and decorum, adding, “Our campaign shall not be violent, even if we know that electoral rigging and violence are the primary modus operandi being plotted by our opponents. We are ready to counter their intentions with goodness and we will defeat them, Bi-Iznillah.

“Ours shall be a positive and uplifting political movement to give our people hope in their future. In the face of enormous darkness and stench currently prevalent at highest levels in the State, we will strive to bring light and fresh air.”