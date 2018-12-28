Batch 2 winners of GLOIN60SECONDS competition unveiled

By Moses Nosike

National telecommunications company, Globacom, has released the list of second batch of winners in its on-going GLOIN60SECONDS, a social media talent competition.

The seven lucky winners who emerged after the second draw of the competition include Doyinsola Hazfeezah Salau (Skit/Comedy) from Ikeja, Lagos, Chinaza Ezeani (Skit/Comedy) from Enugu, Chinazom Ngini (Music) from Surulere, Lagos, and Onyekachi Madubuike (Skit/Comedy) from Abuja.

Others are Echikodili Patience Okonkwo (Music/ Rap) from Enugu, Olaide Ayode Daniel (Skit) from Ibadan, Oyo State, and Gift Joseph (Skit/ Comedy) from Delta State.

Globacom, in a statement, said that 14 winners have so far emerged out of a total of 56 winners that will emerge in the competition.

Last week, the first set of lucky winners emerged and they included Precious Nwakama (dance) and Ayo Oyindamola Daniel (dance), from Surulere, Lagos, Nina Joy David (music) from Port Harcourt and Odey Daniel (dance) from Calabar. Others are Damilola Joshua (rap music) from Ibadan, Tobenna Aniegboka (skit/magic) from Enugu and Amarachi Oguh (music) from Abuja.

The statement added that “the contestants stand to win N4.8 million in cash prizes in the challenge which runs via social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for eight weeks.”

Under GLOIN60SECONDS, subscribers will upload a one-minute video of themselves showcasing their talents on their social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and hashtag it on #GLOIN60SECONDS. The video could either be music, dance, comedy, poetry or any other creative ability.

In addition, participants are expected to follow Glo on any of the company’s social media pages and upload the video and register online.

Seven lucky contestants with the highest video likes will win 50,000 each every week in the challenge which runs between December 10, 2018 and February 3, 2019, making a total of 56 winners, while a grand prize of 1 million naira will be won by the overall winner at the grand finale. In addition, N200,000 consolation prizes will be presented to 5 runners-up.