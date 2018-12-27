Bamisedun, BWL boss nominated for AABLA

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Founder of BWL Agency, a Public Relations company, Ronke Bamisedun has emerged as a finalist for the category- Young Business Leader of the Year at the 2018 All Africa Business Leaders Awards, AABLA in partnership with CNBC Africa.

Bamisedun’s agency focuses on strategic brand development and communications.

The All Africa Business Leaders Awards, AABLA recognises individuals who have made a notable impact in their industry, community, country and continent as a whole. The 8th edition of Africa’s largest business award will host a series of regional award ceremonies in East, West and Southern Africa before an all-Africa winner will be selected at a grand finale. Finalists from all corners of Africa for the various categories all assembled at AABLA’s exclusive gala dinner in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 November 2018 to award these phenomenal individuals. The winner of the Young Business Leader of the year for West Africa will be announced at the gala dinner.

The BWL boss was recently profiled by Leading Ladies Africa and YNaija as one of 100 Most Inspiring Nigerian Women, a member of the elite 2017 class of Forbes 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs in Africa under 30 and recently shortlisted on the YNaija power list 2018. She is a young leader making considerable impact in her industry, community, country and this impact has transcended borders.

Remarking, Ronke Bamisedun said: “I am deeply honoured to be recognised by such a prestigious award and be in the company of such young, inspiring, innovative business leaders. This recognition emphasises and hopefully motivates anyone building, challenging the norm and daring to be different in this environment that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Continuing, she said: “I deeply appreciate my clients and my team for the endless support, late nights and patience.”

BWL Agency is one of Nigeria’s fastest growing SMEs and has received remarkable recognition since its inception. This year, they received the Gold SABRE Award for the best Public Relations campaigns in West Africa. They also received two certificates of excellence in the Marketing to consumers and Food and beverage categories. BWL’s client portfolio include Pernod Ricard (Jameson, Martell, Absolut, and Chivas), Universal Music Group Nigeria amongst others.

BWL has also been shortlisted as Nigeria’s leading finance and market intelligence news report, Business Day, as one of their Top 100 Fastest Growing SME’s in Nigeria. This has been a great year for the company with multiple awards, certificates and recognition. Next year promises to be more remarkable for this fast growing SME.Other finalists in this category include; Ghanian Dr ElikemTamaklo, Managing Director, Nyaho Medical Centre and Achenyo Helen Asimegbe, CEO, Stylemark Mall Enterprises. The award is presented by Lancaster University.