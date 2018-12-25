Atiku’s govt will run efficient ports —Obi

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi has said his principal, Atiku Abubakar is very conversant with the activities and workings at Nigerian ports and will resolve all obstacles hindering smooth transactions in the nation’s ports if elected president.

According to Obi, “with his vast experience in the operations of the terminal ports in his years as a Custom Officer, Atiku would dismantle all the obstacles that cause delays in the release of goods in the nation’s ports.”

Obi, who spoke last week in Aba, Abia State, at the interactive session he and Atiku had with South East businessmen, also said that with Atiku in charge, the other ports in Onne, Port Harcourt and Warri would be put to maximum use.

Obi assured the South East business men that with Atiku/Obi in government, the obstacles would be dismantled to enable ports work well and importers would get their goods out of ports on record time.

The delay in releasing of goods in the ports, Obi lamented, was “affecting the businessmen some of whom borrowed from the banks to import the goods.”