Atiku visa row: FG cannot dictate to the US – Group

The National Coordinator of Atiku Professionals For Better Nigeria (APBEN), Benita Dike-Israel, has criticised the Federal Government over a statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that the United States (US) should be cautious in granting visa to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in order not to create the impression of endorsing him for the 2019 elections.

Dike-Israel said govt’s position is a clear indication that it has taken its political ‘witch hunting’ of Atiku to another next level. She said it is becoming confusing and indeed ridiculous to understand what exactly the federal government is up to, considering this recent meddlesomeness in Atiku’s visa to the U.S.

Rescind decision to sell NNPC Atiku told

“The federal government of Nigeria cannot dictate to the United States on whom to grant visa to and cannot also tele-guide the U.S on who to endorse or not in the coming 2019 presidential elections”, she said.

Nigeria to get ordered 12 Super Tucano in 2024

“This is a government that has consistently claimed that Atiku was wanted in the U.S for some alleged crimes, and has actually dared him that if he travels to the U.S he would be arrested by U.S security agents only for the same government to turn around and ask the U.S not to grant him visa.”