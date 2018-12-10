Atiku expresses worry over ASUU, other unresolved labour issues

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Monday said he was deeply worried over the lingering industrial impasses between the federal government and labour unions in critical sectors in the country, particularly the strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Atiku in a statement by the PDP Presidential Campaign Council Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, however offered hope to the striking lecturers and other agitating labour fronts, assuring them that he has already set out templates to handle all related issues and ensure an end to incessant labour crisis, ensure industrial harmony and greater productivity in all sectors, immediately he is elected into office as President.

“Knowing the importance of education and youth development to national cohesion, stability, development and economic prosperity, Atiku Abubakar has already articulated a clear and practical roadmap towards resolving all issues hampering education in Nigeria in his policy document, which embodies the aspiration and wishes of all Nigerians in their overall productive ventures.

“Our candidate has made ample provisions for enhanced welfare packages, research grants, better teaching and learning environment as well as a strong synergy between the union and government towards a harmonious working environment,” the statement read in part.