Assassins on prowl in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The recent assassination of a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Mr. Innocent Brown and his wife, in their Umuoke, Obowo local council area country home, has heightened the fear of imo people about their safety, in the days ahead.



Although some respondents applauded the State Police Command for “working relentlessly to preserve and protect life and property”, they however reasoned that the list of victims was gradually getting long.

Vanguard recalls that apart from the DCP and his wife, the traditional ruler of Mgbee in Orlu local government area of the state, Eze Brendan Ibekwe, was reportedly murdered and his lifeless body abandoned along the Orlu-Urualla road.

Similarly, no fewer than two Catholic priests have also paid the supreme sacrifice in the hands of armed hoodlums operating in the state.

Former Chairman of Owerri Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, OCCIMA, Chief Christian Igwe, was also murdered by rampaging gunmen.

Vanguard also recalls that only a few weeks ago, one Mr. Chinwendu was reportedly murdered in his farm at Umuagwo, Ohaji/Egbema local government area of the state.

Also on the list of murdered citizens, is a serving Senior Magistrate, Mr. R. C. Ogu, whose body was later found in the same Amucha, Njaba local council area of Imo State.

Reacting to the death of the Senior Magistrate, the State Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi, reminded security agencies that every judgment puts the judicial officer in harms way.

“It is beyond dispute that every judgment delivered by a court in a keenly contested case, puts the court or presiding judicial officer in harms way, by the aggrieved party. There is therefore, utmost need to provide all judicial officers with security, including personal orderlies and at the courts and places of residence”, Justice Nnadi said.

He also reminded the security agencies that “where the courts refuse to take up criminal cases due to insecurity of judicial officers, the efforts of the law enforcement agencies will be put in jeopardy”.

Although the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he was yet to be briefed about the DCP and his wife’s murder, at the time he was reached by journalists, he however assured that no crime committed by anyone or group, will go uninvestigated.