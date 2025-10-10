10 nabbed over plot to assassinate Ondo monarch 

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ten suspects have been arrested for attempting to assassinate the traditional ruler of Igoba community in Akure North, council area of Ondo state, Oba Adinlewa John.

This is coming barely 24 hours after another traditional ruler, the Onidogun of Idogun, in Ose council area of the state, Oba Moses Bakare, his wife, and their son, Prince Victor Bakare, were assaulted by irate youths ahead of the new yam festival in the community.

While Oba Bakare was attacked, the wife was stripped half naked and the crown Prince Victor Bakare injured.

On the assassination plot, Vanguard gathered that the suspected killers, said to be wielding guns, knives, machetes, charms, and other dangerous weapons, stormed the community around 11:30 a.m. and unleashed terror on residents.

Police sources said that the attackers first assaulted a female resident, Mrs. Ogunoye Oluomo, who was severely injured and dispossessed of her belongings, before proceeding to the palace of the monarch, where they allegedly attempted to kill the royal father.

“Fortunately, Oba Adinlewa John narrowly escaped the attack, though the incident left the community in panic,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the attempted murder of the monarch, the state police commissioner Adebowale Lawal said that on receipt of the attack, a tactical team was deployed which led to the arrest of 10 suspects at the scene.

Dangerous items recovered from the suspects, according to the police commissioner, include two locally fabricated pistols, a single-barrelled gun, live ammunition, charms, and other assorted weapons.

Lawal confirmed that the suspects have confessed to their roles and would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

He assured that security has since been reinforced in Igoba to forestall further attacks, stressing that Ondo State would not be allowed to degenerate into a haven for criminals.

Lawal said that the command remained committed to proactive and community-centered policing, and warned that anyone daring the resolve of security agencies in Ondo State will face the full weight of the law.

Vanguard gathered that those injured are currently receiving medical treatment at different hospitals in the community.

Normalcy has since been restored to Igoba community, with security presence reinforced to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Prince narrates ordeal

Meanwhile, on the Idogun incident, narrating his ordeal, Prince Victor said that the attackers stripped his mother half-naked, humiliated them by pouring urine on them.

Prince Victor added that his father, the monarch of the community was physically assaulted.

He displayed visible injuries he claimed were inflicted on him by the irate youths.

Also, speaking on the attack, the monarch, Oba Bakare, described the assault as a continuation of “unprovoked hostility” from a faction of youths within the community.

Oba Bakare who condemned the act as “barbaric and unfortunate,” however commended the timely intervention of police operatives and the officers of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

He noted that their timely intervention quelled the unrest before it escalated.

Vanguard gathered that the monarch, who stormed Ishara to rescue his son from being killed by irate youths, was mobbed, assaulted, and forcefully escorted back to his palace.

A local traced the unrest to a lingering feud between Oba Bakare and some powerful forces in the community.

The source said their exist a court ruling in barring the monarch and the other parties from entering Ishara.

Court ruling

It was learnt that the Oba’s presence in lshara violated the court ruling.

But Oba Bakare dismissed the allegations, insisting he had respected the court’s directive.

“I only went there to save my son and wife from being lynched,” he told reporters

Contacted, the Amotekun Coordinator in the community, Mr. Omatayo Johnson, said that if not for the swift response of security personnel, the tension would have escalated.

Also, the spokesperson for the state police command Ayanlade Olayinka said that “the case is under investigation and we are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.”

