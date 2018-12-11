‘APC members’ defection indicates PDP’s wide acceptance in A-Ibom’

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Spokesman of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation, Otuekong Emmanuel Ibiok, yesterday, said the mass defection of members of All Progressives Congress, APC, to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, indicated wide acceptance of PDP and its governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State.

Ibiok, according to a statement in Uyo, was reacting to the over 20,000 state, ward and chapter officers of APC that defected to PDP on Monday.

He said: “The over 20,000 officers of APC dumping the broom for the PDP umbrella, and also unanimously declaring their unflinching support for the re-election of Governor Emmanuel, indicate the wide acceptance of our great party and the governor in the state.”

Ibiok described Monday’s defection and subsequent endorsement by the former APC members of Governor Emmanuel as a tip of the iceberg and a dress rehearsal of more support for the governor’s re-election in 2019.

He stressed that PDP was still expecting more citizens from other political parties, particularly APC, expressing delight that more Akwa Ibom people were beginning to appreciate the prevailing peace and security situation under the current government.