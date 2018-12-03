APC CRISIS: Akeredolu faults NWC, backs Buhari on litigation

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, supported President Muhammadu Buhari’s position that aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, should seek redress in court noting that the position of the National Working Committee members is “totally flawed.”

His position followed a report that some members of the party’s NWC kicked against the president’s position.

Governor Akeredolu, who spoke in Akure, said: “Let me state without any doubt that I stand on a good wicket in arguing that the position of the President, an acknowledged veteran in court disputation, cannot be faulted. The argument of the NWC members is totally flawed.

“The provision of our Party constitution referred to severally and relied upon to support their claim can only be used in law as a shield and not a sword.

“Using the provision as a shield will include approaching the court to decline jurisdiction to hear any of the cases if domestic fora for settlement in accordance with the Party constitution was not exhausted before commencement of the suit.

“The court will look into the circumstances of each case to reach a conclusion any which way.

“In most cases, the court will be obligated to inquire into whether or not there was opportunity for exploring the domestic fora for settlement in accordance with the Party constitution.

“What our NWC members are canvassing against the President’s position is anarchy; an invitation to infringe on the constitutional rights of our members in a democracy by using the provision of the Party constitution in issue as a sword.

“This will certainly not stand the test of time.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is certainly no provision in our Party constitution that prohibits our members from approaching the court if they feel aggrieved on any matter. If any such provision exists, it will be unconstitutional.”

“The NWC may wish to seek proper legal advice on this before taking actions that would further muddle the waters.”