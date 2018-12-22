Amosun rejects dissolution of Ogun APC Exco

By Daud Olatunji,Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has rejected the dissolution of the State exco of the All Progressives Congress and eventual inauguration of caretaker committee , saying nothing will happen to the executive.

El-Rufai signs N157.44 bn state budget, N62.34 bn for LGAs

No one can annul elections in Nigeria again, Falana boasts

The governor said he had regard for only President Muhammadu Buhari in APC, saying other leaders were nobody to him.

Amosun said this while addressing members of the APC at the party Secretariat along Abiola way, Abeokuta. He declared that the exco would spend four years.

Amosun who spoke in the presence of the embattled exco led by Chief Derin Adebiyi at the party Secretariat insisted that the exco would spend four years despite the purported inauguration of the caretaker committee by the National Working Committee of the party.

Amosun said “You know me by now. For me, I fear God and I respect people. So, it won’t be because we are afraid or we don’t want to talk. Where we are now, what we should concentrate in doing is to let them know that here in Ogun State, this is the home of President Buhari and we must vote massively for him.

“We are human. We are no God and that is why we are telling them that in this coming election, in this Ogun State, it is whoever all of you (people) decide to back that will win the election.

“So, the best way to answer them is through our action. And what is the action? We will use our votes to let them know who owns this Ogun state.

“So, if they are looking for state to destroy they should not think of Ogun State. We are ready for them. We don’t fear them. All of them put together, we don’t fear anybody. We fear God and we fear President Muhammadu Buhari.