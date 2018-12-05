Alaroye appoints two directors

THE World Information Agents, publishers of the indigenous Yoruba publication, Alaroye and Akede Agbaye, has appointed Mr. Jimoh Ayinde and Mrs. Taiwo Adedayo as members of its Board of Directors.

In a statement, the Corporate Affairs Manager, Gabriel Sosanya said: “Mr. Jimoh Ayinde, an alumnus of the University of Lagos, joined the organisation from inception and had served in various managerial capacity rising from the production desk to become the Senior Manager (Operations) in year 2000 to the Acting General Manager and presently the General Manager.

“While Mrs Motunrayo Taiwo Adedayo an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Lagos, joined the organisation in 1999 as a writer was promoted to the Woman Editor. Until her appointment to the Board, she also served in various capacities in the Editorial department, is the Editor of Akede Agbaye magazine.”