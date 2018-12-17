Akpabio undermining Akwa Ibom People —Group

By Henry Ojelu

UYO—A socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Good Governance Initiative, has berated Senator Godswill Akpabio for undermining the will of Akwa Ibom people to democratically decide who becomes governor of the state.

The group in a statement signed by its National Co-ordinator, Victor Aniema said that recent statement credited to Akpabio where he allegedly boasted that he single-handedly made Udom Emmanuel governor of Akwa Ibom is a slap on the face of the people of the state.

He said: “We have been observing the utterance of Senator Godswill Akpabio. Recently he boosted to the world that he, Akpabio is Akwa Ibom and he alone decides who becomes governor. He has persistently insisted that he single-handedly brought Udom and made him governor.

“From a simple interpretation, what Akpabio is saying is that in 2013 when Akwa Ibom people went to the poll to vote, their choice was inconsequential. We see this as a direct affront on our people who trooped out in mass to elect Udom as their governor.”