Akeredolu calls for violence-free 2019 polls

AKURE- GOVERNOR of Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appealed to intending pilgrims to Jerusalem to pray for free, credible and peaceful elections in 2019 in Nigeria.

He noted that the prayers of the Christian pilgrims would go along way in guaranteeing peace in the nation before, during and after the next year general elections.

Akeredolu said this at the departure ceremony for intending pilgrims held at Babafunke Ajasin Auditorium in Akure, Ondo State.

The Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor of the State, Mr. Agboola Ajayi said: “2019 is currently pregnant and we should pray for safe delivery. 2019 is very important to us in Nigeria, by January, political activities will fully take off in Nigeria, so we must pray for peace, free and credible poll. We must ask God to choose a credible leader for us.

“Our dear state also needs your prayers. This is the most crucial period in our collective existence as citizens of Ondo state. You should not see the journey as an opportunity to embark on a trip to catch fun but to seek God face for our dear nation and state.”

In his welcome address, Chairman Christian Welfare Board, Very Rev. Raphael Agboola said 33 men and women of integrity have been properly screened by the board to represent the state in Holy Land in 2018.

Agboola attributed the success of this year’s programme to the board’s decision to organise a sensitization programme for Christians in the three senatorial districts on the importance of pilgrimage.