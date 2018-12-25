Aisha attacks Buhari over Zamfara killings

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Foremost activist and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Aisha Yesufu has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the recent spate of killings in Zamfara state, North-West Nigeria.



Aisha in a minute and 43 seconds video recording made available to our correspondent accused the President of playing the ostrich and doing too little to curtail the senseless killings going on in some parts of the country.

Questioning the rationale for replacing President Goodluck Jonathan with the incumbent, the fiery activist said the same missteps of the immediate past President are today being replicated by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration.

She said: “President Muhammadu Buhari, what kind of a leader are you, what kind of an insensitive leader are you? People are dying in Zamfara and it seems you don’t care. You are supposed to be the Commander-in-Chief, the President of this country. Everything about security is centrally in your hands and yet, you are doing nothing.”

She noted that rather demonstrate sufficient commitment to the protection of lives, Mr. President has been fixated on his re-election bid; a development she described as unfortunate.

“Your election is what matters to you; re-election is what your business is. The fact that Zamfara has turned to a place where state burial is being done almost everyday means nothing to you.

“Why then did we vote out the last administration of President Goodluck Jonathan? Was it not about the same insecurity? Was it not because of their insensitivity to the security challenges in the land? Then you came on and you are doing the same thing,” she added.

That said, the activist said at 76, the first citizen ought to realize that material things should no longer be the focus of his interest, saying, “At your age, your 76 years of age, you still don’t know that this world mean nothing.

“Nigeria gave you everything but you have denied the people of Nigeria all the things that make you what you are today.

“If the insecurity we have today was during your time and the people who were leaders did nothing, I don’t think you will be here today as a President.”

While calling for a new approach in the fight against insurgency, Aisha said Mr. President’s “lack of competence,” is killing a nation that gave him a lot in life.

Zamfara which has witnessed spates of killings in recent times was on Monday in the news yet again as scores of lives were reportedly lost to the activities of some yet to be identified gunmen.