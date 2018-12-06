Again, Nigeria retains third position in terrorism attack

By Nwafor Sunday

As the Global terrorism index, releases its 2018 ranking on Wednesday, Nigeria still retains its third position in the ranking.

Recall that the giant of Africa has retained this shocking position since 2015. Report from the Global Terrorism Index, that measures the impact of terrorism, shows that Nigeria comes immediately after Iraq and Afghanistan.

The two countries have also retained their respective positions (first and second) since 2013.

Real Estate and Luxury Solutions firm offers investment opportunities in Africa, Europe and America

Details later:

See the report below: