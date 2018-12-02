Adeyanju’s arrest, detention plot to silence activists – Frank

…Reveals fresh plan to re-arrest crusader

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has described the arrest and detention of a Human Rights Activist, Prince Deji Adeyanju, as an attempt to silence the remaining few activists speaking against the draconian style of the current administration.



Frank said if someone could be arrested and charged on account of leading a protest, Nigerians should rise up to demand for their rights as enshrined in the constitution before it gets out of hand.

In a statement signed in Abuja on Sunday, Frank called on the Judiciary not to allow itself to be used by the current “compromised Nigerian Police leadership” into trampling on the rights of the citizens.

According to Frank, the way and manner of operations by the current police’s leadership, has turned itself from the Nigerian Police Force into an APC Police Force.

While condemning what he called stringent bail conditions granted Deji Adeyanju after his trial, Frank revealed that “the Police was planning to re-arrest and charge him with terrorism anytime he is granted bail.”

He, however urged the judiciary to take note of how security agents are trying to silence the Human Rights fighters and the media.

The former APC spokesman also expressed gratitude to all the Civil Society Organizations, Activists and other Human Rights crusaders who have demonstrated concerns to Deji’s freedom.

“We know that President Muhammadu Buhari through the Inspector General of Police ordered the arrest of Prince Deji Adeyanju for organizing #PoliceNotPolitician protest in Abuja. Nigerians must speak up now.

“It is Prince Deji Adeyanju today, we don’t know who will be the next victim of arreste by the APC government. This same police could arrest someone on a peaceful demonstration, but couldn’t effect the arrest of any thug amongst the hoodlums who recently Invaded the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly.

“The police IG should know that power is transient and that the effect of injustice done today does not end today but waits patiently for the future.

“I, hereby call on the Court to be fair to Prince Adeyanju, and also resist the police from unnecessary persecution of the Human Rights crusader.”