Adams Jato resumes as NPA’s spokesman

THE Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in its determination at further step up the process of dissemination of information and efficient delivery of services, has redeployed Engineer Jatto Adams as its chief spokesman.

Jatto holds a Master of project Management (MPM), a Post Graduate Diploma in Shipping Management and a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) Qualifications.

The new spokesman belongs to various professional bodies. Amongst these include Member Nigerian society of Engineers (MNSE), Fellow The Institute of Shipping Technology (FIST), Fellow The Institute of Credit Administration (FICA). He is also a Certified Public- Private Partnership specialist.

Jato before his redeployment, had served as the General Manager with the Land & Asset Administration as well as the Engineering Maintenance Department.

He has attended International and local training Programmes, Some of these include Project Management Course, (Dubai), Port Master Plan (Belgium), Capacity Building in Leadership for Development and Public Good (Kansas State University USA, IP3 Washington DC Labour Relations and collective bargaining, Lagos, Corporate Image and Personality Development, Lagos and Managing and Leading strategic change amongst several others.

At a time Jato Assistant General Manager Procurement and Managing Director, Seaview Properties limited, a Subsidiary of NPA.