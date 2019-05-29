NPA, Navy reinforce partnership on maritime domain safety, security

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA and the Nigerian Navy, NN, have resolved to partner in ensuring the security and safety of Nigeria’s territorial waters and Maritime domain.

Receiving a team of Naval officers led by the flag officers commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji, who paid a working visit to the Management of the NPA at the organizations corporate headquarters in Marina, Lagos, the Managing Director of the Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, said the NPA was desirous of sustaining the existing collaboration between the agency and the Nigerian Navy.

On the importance of hydrographic chart in the operational activities in the sector, Hadiza indicated that the NPA hydrographers would collaborate with the Nigerian Navy in delivering the required services.

A statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications Division of NPA, Adams Jatto, noted that Bala Usman reiterated the preparedness of the NPA’s management to contribute most meaningfully on the issue of the effective functioning of the Naval Defence Jetty and urged the Navy to take advantage of the NPAs’ simulation centre in the training of their staff, especially the Naval Pilots.

She also said that plans were in top gear towards ensuring that the Navy’s “falcon eye” and the NPA’s Command and Control were compatible on matters to do with operational efficiency, safety and security, channels, revenue generation and other areas of concern.

In his response, Rear Admiral Daji heralded the numerous contributions of the Bala Usman led the management of the NPA especially the innovations that came with the Ease of Doing Business.

He said the high command of the Navy would savour working partnership with the NPA on the issue of wreck removal in line with Standard Operational Procedures, SOPs, which would spell out each party’s areas of coverage.