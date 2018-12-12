Breaking News
Abuja Transit Coy to commence e-ticketing – Official

On 5:54 pm

The Abuja Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (AUMTCO) says it will introduce an on-line ticketing system in its operations in the nation’s capital city.

AUMTCO’s Head of Monitoring, Marketing and Communications, Mr Tunde Akintola, made this known in an interview with the Newsmen  in Abuja on Wednesday.
According to him, the arrangement for the commencement of the exercise has been concluded and the test-running done.

He noted that under the programme, commuters would be expected to purchase tickets on-line as is the practice in developed countries.

Akintola said though the date for the commencement has not been fixed, the on-line ticketing would soon begin.


