ABUJA 2018: Team Delta to get N1 million per Gold- Okowa

..Holds prayer session with contingent

AS the National Sports Festival commences on Thursday, 6th December, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has promised Team Delta the sum of N1 million for every gold won

.

The governor made the promise on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium while addressing the state contingent shortly before their departure for Abuja, host to the sports meet.

According to the governor, “you have worked very hard in the last three weeks, it is time to harvest the medals; you are Team Delta, remember that there is no team that will be like Team Delta and I believe your coaches have been doing very well; for every gold, you will get N1 Million, so, if you are not prepared for gold, work harder to get gold; for every Silver medallist N500, 000 while every Bronze medallist will get N250, 000.”

“We are the defending champion and the hands of God will bring back this trophy because, you are going to Abuja in the name of God and as you go forth, the Lord will not disappoint you, you must first believe in Him and I expect you, knowing that you are the defending champion to return victorious,” the governor stated, adding, “be prayerful and confident.”

Earlier, Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Mr Tonobok Okowa who presented the team to the governor, had said, “the National Sports Festival which has not been hosted for a long time will take place in Abuja from December 6th, we invited you (Governor Okowa) to talk to us as we depart for the championship; the trophy you are seeing here is what we are going to contest for, we are the defending champion and by the grace of God, we will bring it back, we are prepared, the team have been in camp for the past three weeks, we have world champions among us and we are going to Abuja 2018 not only as champions but, to come back as champions.”

Chaplain of Government House Chapel, Ven. Charles Osemenem in a brief sermon, urged the team to rely on God and give Him the glory always.

The event featured special prayers and worship sessions.