A-Ibom communities benefit from EU, govt water, sanitation projects

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—The acute shortage of water supply being experienced in some parts of oil-rich Akwa Ibom State would soon be a thing of the past for 10 communities in Nsit Atai and Obot Akara Local Government areas of the state, following the implementation of water and sanitation project in the communities.

The pilot project comes under Delta Support Programme, NDSP, project, and it is being sponsored by the European Union, EU, in conjunction with the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Acting MD, Akwa Ibom Water Company, Elder Idongesit Emah, dropped the hint, saying work was nearing completion on the project which started last year, while the boreholes have been opened in 20 places in 10 beneficiary-communities with reticulation covering over 30 kilometers.

On the acute water problem in Uyo, the state capital, Engineer Emah listed the areas being reticulated to include Ewet Housing, Iddu, Iffa, Ekpeyong, Ekit Itam, Secretariat, Afaha Nsit, Ituk Mbank and Mbiakpan.

He blamed the problem of reticulation on road construction, which had destroyed the water pipelines without compensation by the contracting firms handling the project.

He said: ‘’In fact, all our head works are in order except the problem of reticulation lines that were destroyed as a result of road construction.

“GSM companies used to ask us to show them our lines so that they don’t tamper with them, but not so with contractors.

“There is no reticulation in councils such as Abak, Etinan, Etim Ekpo, Ikot Ekpene because of this episode. We can supply the people water, but the road construction has destroyed some of our