5 killed in fresh Barkin Ladi attack

By Marie Nanlong

Five persons who were returning from a birthday party, Wednesday night, were attacked and killed while two others were injured at Rawuru village, Fan district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, the State Police Command confirmed.

105 cows impounded in Benue over open grazing

The deceased were buried yesterday, while the two injured persons were said to be receiving treatment at the General Hospital Barkin Ladi.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev who confirmed the incident said, “ At about 8am , on December 27, 2018, the Plateau State Police Command received information from Mr. Kim Timothy, the Youth Leader of Rawuru Village, Fan District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state that at about 9.15p.m., the previous day, some unknown gunmen attacked some people that were returning from a birthday party at Pugu village.

“As a result of the attack, five people were killed and two were injured. The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, Austin Agbonlahor, has ordered the immediate commencement of investigation in the case to identify and arrest the perpetrators.”