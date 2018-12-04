4 die in Makurdi cult war

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—No fewer than four persons were Monday feared dead in a bloody clash between rival cult groups in the Awe Street area of Makurdi town near the State Library.

Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness that the incident which happened at about 7 pm was said to have been triggered by the killing of a member of one of the cult groups, who was said to have sneaked into town for the burial of his late father.

“He was accosted at the wake keep venue by a teenage member of a rival group, who shot and killed him right at the venue.

“The shooting created pandemonium in the area but before the assailant escaped he was chased, apprehended and immediately stoned to death.

“The development sparked off a free-for-all among members of the rival cults, which must have resulted in the death of two others while several of them sustained injuries before the Police arrived the scene.”