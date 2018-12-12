2019: NYCN endorse Anyaso

in a bid to consolidate on the not-too-young-to-run bill, the South-east chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has thrown its weight behind the PDP candidate, for the Bende federal constituency seat Mr. Chima Anyaso in Abia State.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the aspirant, Prince Chibuike Echem, Vice President National Youth Council of Nigeria, South East chapter who led members of his executive of the council said the decision to endorse Anyaso has no political undertone but based on merit and in consideration of landmark investment in youth empowerment by Chima Anyaso, saying “we are not here to support or endorse any political party, but to endorse one of us, a youth like us who have been in the frontline in the advocacy for youth inclusiveness in politics and policymaking. You will recall that Dr. Anyaso was a key part of those who championed not-too-young-to-run bill through the platform of New Nigeria 2019, NN19”

“On the strength of his personal sacrifice and commitment to the cause of youth empowerment, we the executive and members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria hereby wholeheartedly endorse Dr. Chima Anyaso for Bende Federal House of Representatives seat in 2019” Prince Chibuike Echem further assured that the National Youth Council will host an endorsement rally in Bende in support of Anyaso.

On his part, Chima Anyaso assured the NYCN of his continued support for youth causes. Said that he is going to the House of Representatives to consolidate on his community development projects and push bills that would help to empower young people in Nigeria who are looking for opportunities to make meaningful contributions to the development of Nigeria.