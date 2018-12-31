2019 Elections: Pray For the success of our party- Okowa urges party faithful

With Four days to the commencement of the People’s Democratic Party campaigns in the state, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Peoples’ Democratic Party [PDP] faithful to put their trust in God and pray for the success of the party in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on Monday in Agbor at a Special Prayer Meeting organised by the Bridge Builders in conjunction with the Lumen Christi family adoration ministry, the governor said that because his trust was deeply rooted in God, he was sure of success in the forthcoming elections.

Governor Okowa who was accompanied by his wife Dame Edith, noted that PDP must build a solid foundation in Jesus Christ by frequently committing the campaign election into the hands of God, pointing out that they must also trust in God with their whole hearts.

He said the prevailing prayers of the men of God in Ika nation have healed the land, assuring Deltans of plans by his administration to build on the successes recorded during his first tenure.

The Governor called on Deltans not to put their trust on man whenever they were faced with challenges of life, adding that in the last three and a half years as Governor of the state he had experienced peace because he had continued to trust completely on God.

While assuring Deltans that every part of the state would witness the goodness of God in the new year, Governor Okowa enjoined Christians to always pray for the peace of the land and for those in positions of authority to enable them carry out the will of God in the nation.

In a sermon on the theme of the programme, “Safety In The Hands of God”, Reverend Father Mario Dibie called on the people of Ika nation to mobilise support for Governor Okowa to enable him continue in the development of the state as a worthy ambassador of the land.

He said a man’s destiny cannot be diverted except he gives in to sin, pointing out that Dr. Okowa has been destined to become Governor of the state at this time, even as he called for prevailing prayers for peace in the forth coming elections.

The Coordinator of the Bridge Builders, Mr. Peter Idion said the programme was organised to set the tune for the campaigns and subsequent victory of Governor Okowa at the election.

He harped on the need for Ika sons and daughters to support one of their own as he seeks reelection next year and gave the assurance that with God on their side the PDP will emerge victorious in all the elections.

Special prayers were offered to God for the victory of Governor Okowa and the peace of the state.