2019 Elections: I will rid Kwara of all criminals, says PMB

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin- President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his determination to rid Kwara state of all criminals ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general elections in view of the recent unpleasant developments in the state.

He said this Thursday in Offa local government area of the state, during the official commissioning of the ultra modern mobile police barracks solely built by the community at the cost of N700M and donated to the Nigeria police.

Recall that this project was approved by the Inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris to beef up security within and around the community following the killings of thirty-three persons on April 5,2018 by a gang of armed robbers in a coordinated attack on some banks in Offa,a development that shook the whole nation.

Represented by Minister of Information and culture, Alh Lai Mohammed at the occasion, he said it was unfortunate that kwara state has been in the news for negative reasons in the recent time.

He said,”Those who witnessed what happened few days ago in Ilorin, the state capital will agree with me that cultists,hoodlums,hooligans and brigandage are all still very much active in Kwara state.

“So, my appeal to the police,as we are approaching elections days,there must be peace, every inch of this state must be free for people to cast their vote. Votes must not only be counted, it must also count.So,the way to achieve this is to rid this state of all criminals.

“We will not stand by and allow this to continue, we will rid this state of all criminals ahead of the forthcoming elections”

He therefore urged authorities of Nigeria police force to redouble their efforts, towards ensuring that crimes and criminalities become a thing of the past in the entire state.