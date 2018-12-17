2019: Delta group drums support for Atiku

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA— The fortunes of Peoples Democratic, PDP, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, received a boost with the inauguration of Atiku We Know, Atiku We Trust voluntary support group in in Asaba, Delta State,last Thursday.

Performing the inauguration, National Director General of the group, Chief Jeff Imoh, lamented that Nigerians, under the present political dispensation, had never had it so bad as they were going through some of the most difficult times in the history of the country.

Imoh, who was accompanied to Delta by Woman Leader, Aisha Musa, Youth Leader, Abubakar Usman and BoT member, Alhaji Sabo Inuwajada, among other top officers of the body from Abuja and Lagos respectively, affirmed that the Atiku We Know, Atiku We Trust support group, had over seven million members across 28 states in Nigeria, even as he pledged that Atiku had the requisite experience and courage to create jobs for the youths, tackle insecurity and address all other challenges in the country, to get Nigeria working again, if given the mandate in 2019.

In his welcome address, the newly sworn in Delta State Coordinator of the group, Pastor Azuka Onyebo said that the group, with membership in the 25 LGAs of Delta State, was a voluntary group made up of concerned Deltans and non-indigenes resident in the state, whose objective is to help actualise the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the victory of other PDP candidates in the state, in the 2019 general election.