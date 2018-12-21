2019: Afenifere faction backs Buhari, Osinbajo

By Dapo Akinrefon & Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Afenifere Renewal Group, ARG, yesterday, backed the re-election of the President Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo ticket in the 2019 general elections, just as it distanced itself from the Ayo Adebanjo led faction which endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

While speaking with newsmen after a five-hour closed door meeting of the group, held at the Western Hall, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan, the spokesperson of ARG, Chief Biodun Akinfasae said: “We are telling the whole world that Afenifere as enunciated by Awolowo is still intact and we will support President Muhammad Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo in the Presidential election in 2019.

“The other Afenifere led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo supporting Atiku Abubakar is not part of us and are usurpers in the group. Yoruba is a nation and even during the time of Awolowo, there were dissenting voices. This Afenifere is led by the longest living Senator in Nigeria, Pa Ayo Fasanmi. This Afenifere has the mandate of the Yoruba people.”

Reacting, National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin said Afenifere will not join issues with anyone to confuse the polity.

Odumakin said: “Afenifere does not want to join issue with these Tinubu agents who become Afenifere in election cycle to cause distraction and confuse the polity. They are put together by Tinubu who has only money but no history in Yorubaland to attempt to pollute the Afenifere brand. If they have what it takes why don’t take another name apart from Afenifere?”

“Do they think Yoruba People and Nigerians are fools to take them serious beyond being Bourdillon tools? Why was any of them in all the issues of the Yoruba People in all these year.”