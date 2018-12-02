2 remanded in prison over human parts

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, remanded two men, Samuel Idowu and Stephen Abraham, for allegedly being in possession of human parts.

Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki, who ordered the accused remanded at Okekura Prison Yard in Ilorin, adjourned the case till January 3 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Florunsho Zacheaus, told the court that the accused were arrested on Dec. 12 at Sinkini Compound, Ilorin, following a tip-off from one Obanla Bakare that the accused were dealing in human parts.

He said investigations revealed that the accused persons remove human bones from graves and use them for charms.

He also said some pieces of human bones were recovered from the homes of the accused.

The prosecutor added that the accused were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful opening of a grave and being in possession of human parts.

He prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody, saying investigation was ongoing.

The accused, however, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.