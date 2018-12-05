10,000 contingents for 37th FEPSGA in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja—President of the Federation of Public Service Games, FEPSGA, Aloku Amaebi, yesterday, said about 10,000 contingents from across the country were expected at the game 37th edition.

Amaebi, who disclosed this in Lokoja at the opening ceremony of the event, assured that the Kogi State government in collaboration with the office of the Head of Civil Service of Federation had put all necessary arrangements in place for a hitch-free sporting events.

According to him, “Governor Yahaya Bello has assured FEPSGA that all the facilities will be in good state and adequate security will also be provided.”

He noted that the contingents, comprising civil servants from over 70 MDAs and extra-ministerial departments from across the 36 states and FCT, would be participating in 16 games.