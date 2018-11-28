Video: Rochas Okorocha must go to prison, says alleged ‘mad man’

Governor Rochas Okorocha must go to prison, says a man alleged to be a ‘mad man’ because of his appearance, in a video trending on social media and posted by one IfeanyiCy Njoku on Youtube.

The trending video show the man, who is without a shirt, but definitely communicates in fluent English, lament the alleged poor governance by the Imo state governor.

According to the alleged ‘mad man,’ ”

“I am not against Rochas, now we under hold-up, Weldral road, the suncity construction company that is handling Weldra, the road has been under construction for six to seven months now, no headway, the hold-up, the erratic bottle-neck traffic gridlock that is causing in this Weldra road is something that Nigeria as a whole should be concerned about,”

“Rochas is a hypocrite, eight years in office he did nothing, now he’s trying to bring in some kind of modalities so that we’ll not send him to prison. Rochas is going to prison, he wanted to bring in Ogunba to cover up his atrocities, and will still be manipulating Ogunba against us, it cannot be, it cannot be. Solidarity continues, Rochas is going to prison, the second governor that will go to prison.”

