US-based cleric calls for restructuring, attributes nation’s woes to structural issues

By Providence Emmanuel & Olayinka Latona

LAGOS—GENERAL Overseer of the United States based Kingdom Power Chapel, Bishop, Paul Vincent, yesterday, threw his weight behind the restructuring of the country saying it will address the foundational and structural issues confronting Nigeria.

The cleric, a Chaplain in the US Army, said that restructuring will eradicate the menace of dependence on oil as a major source of revenue for the country.

He said this during the Vanguard Media Christian Fellowship, End-Of-The-Year Thanksgiving/Praise Service with the theme: ‘Let God Arise’, held at the company’s corporate head office, in Lagos.

Ekklesia is that true church that is called out of the world!

His words: “There is a need to restructure the country, if the country continues the way it has been, I don’t see us making headway compared to where we want to go because there seems to be a foundational or structural issue with the country. But if we are able to restructure, where every business takes care of itself that would make us less dependent on a singular resource, which is oil.”

Lauds Vanguard as first in print, online edition

Vincent commended Vanguard for the programme saying “I appreciate God for Pastors Emmanuel and Innocent whom God has been using to steer the fellowship. I know it is not all media houses that have this kind of fellowship. I appreciate what God is doing in this company through their leadership.

“There are three reasons why I easily agreed to come for this programme. I read Vanguard all the time and anytime I need newspapers to catch up with what is happening in the country, Vanguard newspaper is my favourite.

“I know a lot of media houses out there, but to me, I know Vanguard still stands ahead as number one, both in the print and the online edition. I appreciate you for what you are doing here.

“Another reason I agreed to come is because it is my way of giving back. This year, I have been on an 18- nation sailing tour.

“This should be my way of giving back to the media house that has always been keeping me abreast of what is happening back home. Also, to round up my 18 nation tour mission, one of the best places to round it up was back at home. I felt going to hold a programme in London would be great but coming back to Nigeria would be wonderful.”

Earlier, Editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba, commended the staff for their effort at work while promising a better year ahead.

Anaba said: “I appreciate you on behalf of the management, it has been incredibly difficult and there is no pretence about that; but there is a resolve to make things better. As Editor, I speak on behalf of the Deputy Editor and the editorial team that we will work hard now and in the coming year to ensure Vanguard staff are happy.

“We pray God to give us wisdom to deliver on our promise and I believe personally that we are committed to resolving the problems. I thank you for keeping faith, for trust, and I tell you that your trust would not be in vain.”

In his welcome address, leader, VMCF, Overseer Emmanuel Emmanuel appreciated God on behalf of the staff and management of the company for witnessing another year of its annu