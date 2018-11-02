UNIDO, Edo Govt. to construct 2MW Micro Dam in Benin City

as Obaseki visits Iyayi family

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration is working with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to construct a 2 Mega Watt Micro Dam on Ikpoba River to improve power generation as well as job creation in the state.

Obaseki disclosed this when he led some members of his cabinet on a condolence visit to the family of late industrialist, Dr. Iyayi Efianayi, whose passing was announced last month.

Extolling Dr. Iyayi’s trail blazing role in the economy of the state and nation, the governor noted that the late Iyayi made enduring positive impact in the lives of Edo people and residents through his philanthropic activity.

He assured that his administration is committed to creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

“We share the dreams of Iyayi that you must create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We share his dreams and we will do all in our power as a government that the dream of creating jobs for Edo people is realised during my tenure, he said.”

Obaseki explained that the construction of the 2-megawatt dam will commence next year and on completion, will supply power to a 30-hectare estate which will have an entertainment park that will host Nollywood investments.

He added that the state government is working on a 50-megawatt power plant that would be fired by gas, produced in the Ologbo area of the state.

“Two weeks ago, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved a licence for one of our partners in Ologbo for the first phase of a 50 Mega Watts electricity plant which will be fired by gas produced in the area.

“The construction has started and the first phase of the electricity project will supply power to the Benin Industrial park.”

In his remark, the eldest son of the deceased, Dr. Ceaser Iyayi, expressed appreciation to the governor and his entourage for the condolence visit.

He said his late father lived an accomplished life worthy of emulation, created jobs for many people in Edo State through his investments in manufacturing, construction and agriculture.

“He used his own resources to build a 20-kilometre road linking Benin-Abuja express road to Akure. He extended electricity to Egba Community from Benin City and built factories and police stations in the state.

My Father led a life of accommodation, tolerance, justice and sacrifice,” he added.