Total, NNPC donate books, other items to Govt. College Maiduguri

Total Exploration and Production (E&P) Nigeria Limited, in collaboration with NNPC, has donated 400 science textbooks, five computers and accessories with printers to the Government Girls’ College, Maiduguri.

Mrs Sonye Allanah, Total E&P Deputy General Manager, Government Relations, said this while presenting the books to the Principal of the Schools, Hajiya Yagana Mohammed, in Abuja.

Allanah, while presenting the materials, noted that the donation was part of Total E&P corporate social responsibility aimed at giving back to the society.

She stressed that the donation was a worthy investment as the materials would enhance access to quality education for the students in the area.

Allanah said that the company had been and would continue to contribute meaningfully to the overall development of Nigeria and its people.

“We are in partnership with the government to provide better education for students of various institutions in the country.‎

“We are interested in the wellbeing of Nigerians, especially in the area of education. We have intensified efforts in the area because education is the bedrock of everything in the country.

“Education is something that we need to build, it is the foundation and it must be strongly built for the nation to move forward.

“We are delighted to have chosen the Girls College School as beneficiary of the items; our aim is to ensure that our students are better of academically,” she said.

Mr Azu Azuike, the Company’s Manager, Corporate and Social Responsibility, said that the company was determined to encourage reading habit among the students. ‎

Azuike said that over 400 textbooks, five computer systems, including Uninterrupted Power System and printers were donated to the schools to encourage girls’ education in the area.

“We have about 30 pieces each for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Health Science, Mathematics, Agricultural Science, and English Language textbooks for SSS 1, 2, and 3’.

“We are hoping that they will be used to equip the schools’ library and will be used to encourage the reading habit in the schools,” he said.

He said that the company started the programme with two schools as pilot scheme in 2016 and four schools in 2017 and increased to six schools in 2018 to cover the six geopolitical zones.

The Principal of the school expressed gratitude to the donor for what she described as efforts to enhance access to quality education to the students of the school. ‎

“I will like to thank the donor, NNPC and Total upstream for the efforts at increasing access to quality education to the students that are affected by the insecurity in one way or the other.

“Your intervention to promote education with this kind of gesture will go a long way to boost the morale of the students in the school. It will also serve as motivation to the school administration.

“We thank you for recognising those that are working hard and giving hope to those that are struggling for a brighter future. Surely, this will uplift the standard of the school to greater heights.

“On our side, we shall use the items judiciously and take good care of them in such a way that it will be useful for others,” she said.

