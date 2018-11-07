Taiga, only recognised UPU PG —Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele—Son of late Senator David Dafinone, Chief Ede Dafinone, yesterday, said the Urhobo would write a petition stating that the Urhobo people have no other President General than Olorogun Moses Taiga.

Ede, who was speaking, when members of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) paid him a condolence visit to the country home of the late Dafinone in Sapele, called for unity among the Urhobo.

His words: “We can’t continue to see this tribe which I consider the best in the world enmeshed in a leadership crisis. That is why I am saying we should write a petition stating that the Urhobos have no other President General than Olorogun Moses Taiga. I will personally take the petition around for every Urhobo son and daughter of the Urhobo nation to sign.

He further commended those, who commiserated with the family over his father’s demise.

On his part, Taiga described the late Dafinone as the second greatest Urhobo man after Mukoro Mowoe.

Taiga, who spoke to Vanguard, said Dafinone’s feats would be difficult to surpass by any Urhobo man.

He said: “Dafinone was a big factor in Urhobo land. He was the best Senator the Urhobo ever produced and the greatest after Mowoe.’’