Suspects’ absence stalls trial in APC chieftains’ attempted murder case

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—Trial of two suspects over the attempted murder of a Lagos All progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Ibrahim Mustapha, before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court sitting in Igbosere, was weekend stalled due to the absence of the suspects in court.

The suspects, Rasaq Akinwale, a.k.a. Shanko, and Yomi Adedayo were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Folashade Botoku on a four-count charge of attempted murder and threat to life.

Akinwale, Adebayo and six others, allegedly attempted to kill Ibrahim Mustapha, a former chairmanship aspirant in Kosofe Local Government, with a knife and other dangerous weapons, on October 4, at Anthony Village in Lagos during the APC national assembly primaries.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Friday, the suspects were absent in court.

The defence counsel, Mr. Bolaji Benson informed the court that the defendants were released from custody on the same day the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, issued a legal advice.

Benson said: “We are surprised at the turn of event. How can suspects go home from custody without the knowledge of the court? Now the prosecutor is not even in court to give any explanation on the whereabouts of the suspects.”

Ruling, Magistrate Botoku struck out the matter, saying there is nothing she could do since the suspects are no longer in court and they have been released from custody.

“The DPP has issued advice saying that the suspects have no case to answer, the suspects are not even in court, so we don’t know who released them.

“I am aware that a petition has been written to the Attorney General in respect of this case and it’s even in the media, but I can’t say how the suspects were released.”