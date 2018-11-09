Sniper to preserve beans against insects?

In this video share online by @The_Jonathanian shows some boys using Sinper a very poisonous chemical that kills insects and rodents to preserve beans against insects.
Why do people do this ?
BE WARNED! THEY ARE POISONING OUR FOOD
Wickedness, Greed or Ignorance?
Either way, they are poisoning us.
SNIPER is a very poisonous chemical that kills insects & rodents instantly.
These boys use it to preserve beans against insect infestation at the expense of public health. pic.twitter.com/Jty3KN7If5
