Sniper to preserve beans against insects?

In this video share online by @The_Jonathanian shows some boys using Sinper a very poisonous chemical that kills insects and rodents to preserve beans against insects.

Why do people do this ?

BE WARNED! THEY ARE POISONING OUR FOOD Wickedness, Greed or Ignorance?

Either way, they are poisoning us. SNIPER is a very poisonous chemical that kills insects & rodents instantly.

These boys use it to preserve beans against insect infestation at the expense of public health. pic.twitter.com/Jty3KN7If5 — The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) November 9, 2018