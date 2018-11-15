Senate lauds Akeredolu’s infrastructure devt

As Gov begs FG for refund on Trunk A Roads in Ondo

AKURE – THE Senate Committee on Works has commended the infrastructural drive which Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has brought to bear on the Sunshine State since the inception of his administration.



Speaking while on a courtesy visit to the State Governor in his office in Akure, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, said one could see across the state, several development projects the governor has been delivering for the well-being of citizens of the state.

The Senate Committee members were in Ondo State to inspect the condition of federal roads in Ondo State so as to integrate the reconstruction or repairs of such roads into the 2019 federal Budget.

Senator Gaya expressed satisfaction at the several ongoing road projects in the state and commended the state government for rehabilitating some of the federal roads despite the current economic downturn affecting revenues inflow into the state coffers.

While expressing concerns at the discomfort road users pass through on some of the federal roads in the state and some parts of the 31 states the committee had visited, Senator Gana assured that the Federal Government would in no distance begin work on some of the roads, particularly the Akure-Ado Ekiti Road.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu lauded the commitment of the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for delivering monumental projects across the country.



The governor stated that the APC controlled Federal Government has performed creditably to accelerate national development hence the need to key into its agenda to transform Nigeria.

Governor Akeredolu used the opportunity to highlight some of the interventions of the State Government on some federal roads so as to make the roads in their deplorable conditions become passable by motorists.

Some of the federal roads the State Government was working on, according to Akeredolu include the 10 terribly bad portions on Owo-Ikare Road, the Akure-Owo Road, and IgbaraOke-Ekiti Road.

While calling on the Federal Government to reimburse the state with funds expended on federal roads in the state, the Governor said his administration would not for any reason allow citizens of the state to be subjected to hardships, on either state or federal roads, within the state.

He pleaded for urgent actions on the federal roads in the state particularly the Ikare-Owo, Ipele-Isua and Ondo-Ore roads with a promise to undertake a Flyover Bridge on the Lagos- Ore-Benin expressway at Ore to ease free flow of traffic.