Police nab 2 trans-border Indian hemp traffickers with 40 parcels

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—The Katsina State Police Command says it has arrested two notorious trans-border Indian hemp traffickers with 40 sealed parcels of the dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement made available to newsmen in the state, yesterday, confirmed the arrest.

SP Isah said the duo of Nura Inusa, 25yrs of Maimujiya, Niger Republic and one Rabiu Ahmadu, 28yrs of Danbatta LGA of Kano state, was arrested by his men (policemen attached to Safer Highway Patrol), on routine checks along Kano – Daura – Republic of Niger road.

According to him, “On 26/11/2018 at about 22:00hrs, based on a tip-off, the Command succeeded in arresting a notorious syndicate that specializes in trans-border Indian Hemp trafficking.

“Nemesis caught up with the duo of one Nura Inusa, ‘m’, aged 25yrs of Maimujiya, Niger Republic and one Rabiu Ahmadu, ‘m’, 28yrs of Danbatta LGA of Kano state, when they were arrested by gallant policemen attached to Safer Highway Patrol, on routine checks along Kano – Daura – Republic of Niger road in possession of forty (40) sealed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.

“Suspects confessed to the commission of the offence. An investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah said.