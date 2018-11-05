Ozone layer is healing, new UN report says

There is an ongoing healing of the ozone layer, findings of a new UN-backed report released on Monday, have shown.

The study, ‘Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion: 2018’, is the latest in a series of reports, released every four years, which monitor the recovery of ozone in the stratosphere.

Ozone is a layer that protects life on Earth from harmful layers of ultraviolet rays from the sun.

The study shows that the concentration of ozone-depleting substances continues to decrease, leading to an improvement in the layer since the previous assessment carried out in 2014.

Suspects’ absence stalls trial in APC chieftains’ attempted murder case

The findings are being hailed as a demonstration of what global agreements can achieve, and an inspiration for more ambitious climate action to halt a catastrophic rise in world temperatures.

Ozone in parts of the stratosphere has recovered at a rate of one to three per cent since 2000 and, at projected rates, Northern Hemisphere and mid-latitude ozone is scheduled to heal completely by the 2030s, followed by the Southern Hemisphere in the 2050s and polar regions by 2060.

This is due to internationally agreed actions carried out under the historic Montreal Protocol, which came into being over 30 years ago.

The Protocol was in response to the revelation that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and other ozone-depleting substances – used in aerosols, cooling and refrigeration systems, and many other items – were tearing a hole in the ozone layer and allowing dangerous ultraviolet radiation to flood through.

The Protocol is set to be strengthened in 2019 with the ratification of the Kigali Amendment which calls for the future use of powerful climate-warming gases in refrigerators, air conditioners and related products to be slashed.

Travel ban: Negative consequences far outweighs whatever gain FG has in mind – NBA

Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment Programme said:

“The Montreal Protocol is one of the most successful multilateral agreements in history for a reason.

“The careful mix of authoritative science and collaborative action that has defined the Protocol for more than 30 years and was set to heal our ozone layer is precisely why the Kigali Amendment holds such promise for climate action in future.”

The findings provide a ray of hope, less than a month after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released a watershed report.

The report described the devastating effects of a 2°C temperature rise compared to pre-industrial levels, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as an “ear-splitting wake-up call”.

The writers of the report found that, if the Kigali Amendment was fully implemented, the world could avoid up to 0.4 per cent of global warming this century, meaning that it will play a major role in keeping the global temperature rise below 2°C.

NAN