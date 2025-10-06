Horticulturists in Edo to plant 10,000 trees for environment, ozone layer protection

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Landscape and Horticulturists (NILH) on Monday declared its readiness to plant 10,000 trees in the state by next year as part of efforts to ensure a cleaner environment and protect the ozone layer.

The Chairman of NILH, Osula Paul stated this at a Public Lecture and Awareness on Climate Change in conjunction with the Igbinedion Educational Centre to mark this year’s World Ozone Layer Day.

As part of the activities to mark the day, several personalities participated in a tree planting session in the Igbinedion Educational Centre..

Osula said “Trees Play a vital role in cleaning the air and making our environment healthier. Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond today ‘s event.Tree planting is crucial for balancing our environment and ecosystems.

“Let’s work together to plant 10, 000 trees next year in Edo State, protecting the ozone layer, fighting climate change, and building a greener future.”

In his lecture, Professor Odjugo Ovuyovwiroye called on the government to integrate and implement climate change policies in all their activities.

He said “In Nigeria, we relocate waste, we don’t manage waste and in that process, poisonous gas is released to the ozone layer. I call on Nigerian government to turn our waste to wealth”

In a goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Jude Ekpu represented by Kenneth Whogiren said the ministry was already collaborating with technicians and institutions in “promoting the adoption of energy efficient, ozone-friendly cooling and refrigeration technologies.

“Strengthening enforcement of environmental regulations, particularly against open burning of waste and harmful industrial emissions that threaten both the ozone layer and public health.”

He said the Edo State government recognises that environmental sustainability is not only a global concern but also a local responsibility.

“The depletion of the ozone layer is closely linked to human activities from industrial emissions to unsustainable consumption patterns and it serves as a reminder that the choices we make today directly affect the survival and wellbeing of future generations.”