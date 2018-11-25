Our struggle still alive, strike continues – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that its “struggle is still alive,” and will not return to class until its demands are met.



This was disclosed in a statement by the ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, on Sunday.

Mr Ogunyemi said the union’s “struggle is still alive,” and the strike would continue.

“We met with the Honourable Minister of Education in line with our tradition to honour all invitations with openness to meaningful discussion of issues contained in our demand, so far, nothing concrete has come out of the meetings; rather it is still a projection of their ‘keep-them talking’ culture.

“Our members are enjoined to disregard any information from any source other than the official union source which is the branch chairperson,” he said.

The professor also warned university authorities against undermining the “strike by organising or attending meetings, examinations, lectures, convocations, conferences or other activities during the strike.”

“Our commitment and integrity are the basis of our pride as Academics. We must avoid actions that undermine our struggle,” he said.