Only 20 senators attend plenary

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—The Senate, yesterday, adjourned plenary for lack of quorum, as only 20 senators were present, and fixed the next legislative day for Tuesday, November 20.

The adjournment came barely three minutes into the session that began at about 10.55a.m., as the Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda(PDP FCT), rose through Order 10(3) of the Standing Orders, 2015, as amended, to draw the attention of the senators to lack of quorum and the need for the adjournment.

While reading the part in the order paper, Senator Aduda stated that “a session of the Senate can only be held when the required quorum of 37 members out of 109 is formed” saying “we are less than 10” and that the Senate should adjourn the sitting till next legislative day, November 20.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who seconded the motion, said: “I rise to second the motion ably moved by Senator Aduda. But let me add that we are more than 10, but certainly not up to 38.

“We are somewhere between 15 and 20. Just for the record, we are not less than 10, but less than 20.”

Accordingly, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, put the matter to voice votes and the 20 senators adopted it.

After adoption of the motion, Saraki said: “It is important that we should communicate to our members who are not here, those on oversight, to finish what they have during the week.”