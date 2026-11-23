By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s record as governor of Lagos State, describing his administration’s economic approach as “industrialised taxation” rather than economic transformation.

The party said Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election, had no governance model to sell to Nigerians, arguing that his Lagos experience did not justify his bid for another term.

The NDC urged Nigerians to reject what it described as political hegemony and support its presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the 2027 election.

The party’s position was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Deputy Spokesperson I of its National Campaign Council, Sony Neme.

It faulted what it described as attempts by supporters of Tinubu to present his tenure as Lagos governor as evidence of his capacity to transform the Nigerian economy.

The statement argued that key economic infrastructure in Lagos, including the Apapa and Tin Can Island seaports, Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Third Mainland Bridge, were constructed by the Federal Government before 1991.

According to the party, the infrastructure and economic activities of Nigerians from across the country laid the foundation for Lagos’ position as Nigeria’s commercial hub.

“What took root after 1999 was industrialised tax extraction, not industrialisation. Despite trillions of naira harvested in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Value Added Tax (VAT), alongside staggering state debt, Lagosians have been left with stalled infrastructure and collapsing social services,” the NDC said.

It also raised questions about the state’s tax collection arrangements, citing the outsourcing of tax collection to Alpha-Beta Consulting at a reported 10 per cent commission.

The party further referred to allegations contained in 2020 court filings concerning more than ₦20 billion in purportedly unauthorised transfers, as well as past Senate testimony by former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, concerning corruption allegations against the former governor.

The NDC also faulted the development gap between affluent areas and less privileged communities in Lagos, citing flooding, inadequate healthcare facilities and the unfulfilled promise of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

It argued that Lagos should be assessed against other major African cities, including Cairo, Kigali, Algiers, Rabat, Nairobi and Cape Town, rather than merely against other Nigerian cities.

The party further accused Tinubu of extending to the national level what it described as an opaque fiscal management approach, citing rising public debt, increased taxation and inadequate transparency.

It said Nigerians should reject the continuation of the policies beyond Tinubu’s first term.

“In 2027, Nigerians must reject political hegemony and elect the NDC ticket of Mr Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for transparent, people-centred governance,” the statement added.