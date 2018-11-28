One dead, as mourners clash with Police in Edo

By Gabriel Enogholase & Alemma Aliu

BENIN—A mourner, Osakpamwan Agbons, was reportedly killed by a policeman during a clash between the Police and some people escorting a corpse to a funeral venue in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered that the mourners, who were driving behind the hearse conveying a corpse from a mortuary to a funeral ground in Useh quarters, shot sporadically into the air.

An eyewitness said on getting to TV Road in Oliha quarters of the city, they met a Police team, “and a clash ensued.”

The eyewitness added that the victim, Agbons, was shot by the Police in self-defence as those in the funeral convoy allegedly shot at him in an effort to disarm him.

One Osama Maldona was reportedly arrested and helping in the investigation.

Confirming the incident, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, warned against illegal possession and open display of prohibited firearms.

“They did not only openly brandish prohibited firearms they also shot at policemen, who were on patrol. The policemen fired back at one.

“I think this is one of the instances a policeman is justified to use his firearm. It should be seen as an act of self-defence”. CP Kokumo stated.

He, however, called on members of the public to turn in their illegally acquired firearms to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the CP disclosed yesterday that police in Edo have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested no fewer than 46 other suspected criminals in the last few weeks.

He said Police operatives also recovered 126 assorted arms and ammunition from the suspects.

Among those arrested, he said, were 17 suspected kidnappers of some clerics at Urhonigbe near Agbor, Delta State.

The commissioner said investigation showed that the same suspects were responsible for the kidnap of one Anthony Atemagbo, his wife and daughter on Ubiaja-Uromi Road in Edo.

Kokumo said that while detectives successfully arrested the criminals in their hideouts, they also rescued their victims unhurt.

He also said that nine robbery suspects and 20 suspected cultists were among those arrested in different parts of the state.