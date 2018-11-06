Nigeria name strong squad for AWC

Nigeria have named a strong squad for their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ghana later this month.

Reigning African footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala leads a cast of 14-overseas-based players in the Super Falcons squad.

Rising star Rasheedat Ajibade is also included in a provisional squad of 23, as Nigeria aim for a ninth title.

There is also the added incentive of the top three in Ghana qualifying for next year’s World Cup in France.

Experienced defender Onome Ebi is set to play in her fifth tournament.

Osinachi Ohale could also feature, eight years after competing for the Super Falcons in the 2010 event.

The provisional squad travelled to Ivory Coast yesterday for a week long training camp where they are scheduled to play some friendly matches before the final 21 players are picked to represent Nigeria at the finals.